Hungary accuses Ukraine of attacking oil pipeline. They say they are left without Russian oil

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has accused Ukraine of attacking an oil pipeline, which allegedly caused the interruption of oil supplies from Russia to his country.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Ukraine has again attacked the petroleum pipeline to Hungary, resulting in the petroleum transportation to our country to a halt. Another attack against our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!" the Hungarian minister said in a post.

Citing data from the Russian Ministry of Energy, he said that a transformer substation that ensures the operation of the pipeline has been damaged. The specific timing of its restoration is still unknown.

Szijjártó emphasized that "electricity from Hungary plays a key role in Ukraineʼs energy supply".

He also once again accused Brussels and Kyiv of trying to drag Hungary into the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, this is what the increasing number of Ukrainian attacks on his countryʼs energy security are aimed at.

What preceded

On the night of August 13, the GUR drones attacked the oil pumping station of the “Transneft Druzhba” oil pipeline in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region, Russia. Its main function is to transport oil through a pipeline system, the total length of which is almost 9 000 km.

After that, the Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that the pipeline station ensures the supply of oil to his country and plays a key role in its energy security.

Szijjártó emphasized that Hungary is currently the main supplier of electricity to Ukraine and without Hungarian support, the energy stability of the Ukrainian system would be much weaker.

He called on Ukraine "not to jeopardize Hungaryʼs energy supplies and to stop attacking energy supply routes to a country in a war to which the Hungarians have no connection”.

