Attacks on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline — Hungary bans Ukrainian commander from entering the Schengen zone

Ukraine has banned entry to the Schengen area of the Ukrainian commander responsible for the attack on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline on August 21.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote about this on social media.

“This was an attack on Hungary’s sovereignty that jeopardized our energy security and almost forced us to use our strategic reserves,” Szijjártó wrote.

Although Szijjártó did not name the person, it is likely that he is referring to the commander of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi. Hungarian media also report that this is Brovdi.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine would take mirror actions.

“How shameless to publish this after the brutal attack by the terrorist state of Russia [the combined Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28]. Peter, if the Russian pipeline is more important to you than the Ukrainian children that Russia killed this morning, then this is moral decay. Hungary is on the wrong side of history,” Sybiha wrote.