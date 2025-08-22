“Druzhba” oil pipeline attacked again — third time in a month

Late in the evening of August 21, the “Druzhba” oil pipeline was attacked again — for the third time in a month.

The commander of the UAV Forces Robert “Madyar” Brody wrote that this time it was the “Unecha” oil pumping station. It was attacked on the evening of August 21. It was the second target in a month — previously it was attacked on the night of August 13.

"The sting of the worms was delivered by the UAV Forces Birds of the 14th Regiment of the UAV Forces. The journey of the UAV Forces Birds through the worms of the refinery continues," he emphasized.

In addition, Brovdy wrote in Hungarian “Ruszkik haza!”, which translated into Ukrainian means "Russians, go home!".

Attacks on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline

On the night of August 13, the GUR drones attacked an oil pumping station of an oil pipeline in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Its main function is to transport oil through a pipeline system, the total length of which is almost 9 thousand km. At that time, Szijjártó called on Ukraine "not to endanger Hungaryʼs energy supply and to stop striking at energy supply routes to a country in a war to which the Hungarians have nothing to do".

And on the night of August 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Nikolsk oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out there, and the pumping of oil through the “Druzhba” main oil pipeline completely stopped. The Nikolsk oil pumping station is part of Russiaʼs economic infrastructure. It provides resources to the occupation forces.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the strikes had cut off oil supplies to Hungary. He called the attack “outrageous and unacceptable”. However, the next day, the Russian “Druzhba” pipeline, according to the Hungarian minister, resumed operations. Oil supplies to Hungary have also resumed.

The European Commission later denied Hungaryʼs statement and emphasized that the attack on the “Druzhba” did not affect oil supplies to the EU, in particular to Hungary and Slovakia, despite Budapestʼs complaints to Kyiv.

