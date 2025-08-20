The attack on “Druzhba” did not affect oil supplies to the EU. The European Commission denied Hungaryʼs statement

The suspension of oil transit from Russia via the “Druzhba” oil pipeline due to a possible attack by Ukrainian drones does not threaten the energy security of the European Union countries.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Eva Grnchirzová at a briefing on August 19.

According to her, the attack on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline in Russia does not affect oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, despite Budapestʼs complaints to Kyiv.

At the same time, a spokeswoman for the European Commission noted that the EU does not have specific information about who exactly attacked the oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation.

"We are in contact with the Hungarian and Slovak authorities, and importantly, the suspension does not affect the security of oil supply, which is always a priority for the European Commission," Grncirzová added.

What preceded

On the night of August 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reported that they had struck the Nikolsk oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation.

A fire broke out there, and the pumping of oil through the “Druzhba” main oil pipeline completely stopped. The Nikolsk oil pumping station is part of Russiaʼs economic infrastructure. It provides resources to the occupation forces.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said the strikes had disrupted oil supplies to Hungary, calling the attack "outrageous and unacceptable."

However, the next day, the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline, according to the Hungarian minister, resumed operations. Oil supplies to Hungary have also resumed.

“We expect that Ukraine will not strike this vital pipeline again. This is not our war. Hungary must stay out of it!” Szijjártó declared.

