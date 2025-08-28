At night, the enemy carried out a combined attack on Kyiv. What we know

On the night of August 28, the Russians launched a combined attack on Kyiv. The enemy used Shahed UAVs, simulator drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

According to President Zelensky, eight people are known to have died, including one child. The Head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko had previously reported the death of two children (updated at 8:28).

Kyiv City Military Administration reports at least 45 injured (updated at 8:44). Among them are at least five children aged 7 to 17. 30 people were hospitalized.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, there is damagein more than 20 places in Darnytskyi, Dniprovsky, Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Holosiivsky, Obolonsky, and Desnyansky districts.

Ігор Клименко / Telegram

In the Darnytskyi district, the enemy destroyed part of a 5-story building from the first to the fifth floor with a direct hit . People are trapped under the rubble.

district, the enemy . People are trapped under the rubble. In the Dniprovskyi district, a 25-story residential building was damaged, a drone hit a yard next to a 9-story building, cars caught fire. Dozens of cars were damaged in several places.

district, a 25-story residential building was damaged, a drone hit a yard next to a 9-story building, cars caught fire. Dozens of cars were damaged in several places. A private residential building was on fire in the Solomyanskyi district.

district. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, non-residential buildings, offices, and cars were damaged.

district, non-residential buildings, offices, and cars were damaged. In the Holosiivskyi district, fires broke out in several places, more than 10 houses had broken windows, and cars were damaged.

district, fires broke out in several places, more than 10 houses had broken windows, and cars were damaged. There is also damage in Desnyansky and Obolonsky districts.

A shopping center was damaged in the center of Kyiv.

Rescuers are using aircraft to extinguish fires.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.