On the night of September 7, the Defense Forces attacked several important facilities on Russian territory.

This was reported by the Commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi, as well as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bryansk region, the production line "8-N", which is part of the Steel Horse main oil pipeline complex, was under attack. The facility supplies oil products to the Russian occupation army. Numerous hits were recorded, and a fire broke out in the area of the pumping station and tank farm.

Brovdi emphasized that this facility is of strategic importance for the transportation of petroleum products from Belarusian refineries to Russia, in particular from the Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries.

In Krasnodar Krai, special operations forces attacked the Ilya Refinery. This oil refinery processes 6.42 million tons of oil annually and is involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility.

The Defense Forces also targeted the locations of Russian troops and warehouses for the logistical support of military units in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Attacks on “Druzhba”

Attacks on oil pumping stations on the “Druzhba” pipeline began on August 13. On the night of August 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck it a second time, and late in the evening of August 21, a third time.

Hungary complained that the strikes had disrupted oil supplies to the country, but the European Commission denied Budapestʼs complaints.

On August 28, Hungary banned the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, from entering the Schengen area due to attacks on an oil pipeline. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador in response.

