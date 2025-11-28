NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at Andriy Yermakʼs house. What is known (UPD)

On November 28, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at the home of the Head of the Presidential Office (OP) Andriy Yermak.

This is reported by a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda from the scene of the incident.

Babel reached out to NABU, SAPO, and the Office of the President for comment. NABU declined to comment, and SAPO and the Office of the President have not yet responded.

At 09:00, NABU confirmed that they were conducting searches at Yermakʼs house together with SAPO. They reported that they had a warrant for conducting investigative actions and promised details later.

Later, the head of OP commented on the searches in his home, noting that he was assisting investigators.

"There are no obstacles for the investigators. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officers. From my side, full assistance," Yermak wrote.

Financial Times chief correspondent in Kyiv Christopher Miller, citing sources, wrote that the searches at Yermakʼs home were related to the “Midas” investigation, a corruption case at “Energoatom”.

Previously, the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appears on "Mindichʼs recordings" under the code name "Ali Baba".