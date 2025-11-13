Former head of “Ukrenergo”: Herman Halushchenko tried to appoint “his own people” to the company

Former head of “Ukrenergo” Ihor Kudrytsky said that Herman Halushchenko wanted to appoint people with "questionable professional and human values" to the company when he headed the Ministry of Energy. Halushchenko is involved in the corruption case at “Energoatom”.

Kudrytsky spoke about this in an interview with the BBC.

Volodymyr Kudrytsky is now accused of embezzling company funds. He believes that both Halushchenko and the Presidentʼs Office had a hand in this case.

According to Kudrytsky, Halushchenko tried to appoint his own people to “Ukrenergo”. In particular, to the security department and to the position of procurement director. He claims that Kudrytsky said: "I want to have my own people in your company".

For the position of security chief, Halushchenko proposed a former SBU employee who once worked with Leonid Derkach, the father of former MP and now Russian Senator Andriy Derkach, who appears in the “Energoatom” corruption case and, according to SBU, led a network of Russian agents in Ukraine.

There were also offers to appoint former “Ukrenergo” employees who had been dismissed on suspicion of corruption or professional incompetence to high positions. Kudrytsky claims that he rejected all of these offers.