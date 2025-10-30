Over UAH 13 million bail was paid for former “Ukrenergo” head Kudrytskyi — he was released from pretrial detention (UPD)

A bail of UAH 13.7 million was posted for the former head of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

This was reported to Babel by his lawyer Mykola Hrabyk.

It later became known that Kudrytskyi was released from pretrial detention after posting bail. He was ordered to appear when summoned, not to leave Kyiv without permission, surrender his passports, not to communicate with witnesses, and wear an electronic bracelet.

The former officialʼs lawyer also clarified that the bail was paid by a company not related to Kudrytskyi.

What is Kudrytskyi suspected of?

Kudrytskyi is involved in the case of illegal appropriation of “Ukrenergo” money together with Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is already in pre-trial detention in the case of purchasing low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over a billion hryvnias.

According to the investigation, in 2018, during the tenders for the reconstruction of the external fence of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi entered into a collusion with representatives of a private company. At that time, he held the position of the Deputy Director for Investments of the State Enterprise "NPC "Ukrenergo".

The parties concluded two contracts for a total amount of over UAH 68 million. After that, the state-owned enterprise transferred over UAH 13.7 million in advance to the contractor, which the perpetrators appropriated without intending to carry out the reconstruction.

Kudrytskyi himself stated that he signed only one document on behalf of the company, and there is no other evidence of his involvement. According to him, the case has been going on for seven years, and during that time he has never obstructed the investigation. Kudrytskyi also emphasized his “impeccable business reputation in the energy sector”.

Meanwhile, businessman Ihor Hrynkevych was reported on suspicion of fraud, forgery of documents, and money laundering.

On October 28, the former head of “Ukrenergo” was detained in the Lviv region on suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale. The sanctions of the articles provide for a penalty of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The next day, Kudrytskyi was sent to custody for two months with bail of almost UAH 14 million.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.