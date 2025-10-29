Former head of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi sent to custody

The court has imposed a preventive measure on former “Ukrenergo” CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He is suspected of embezzling company funds.

This is reported by a correspondent of Suspilne from the courtroom.

Kudrytsky was sent to custody for two months with bail of almost UAH 14 million.

MPs from “Voice” Inna Sovsun, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, and Maksym Khlapuk filed a motion to release the accused on bail. The court accepted the motions of Sovsun and Khlapuk. Zheleznyakʼs motion was rejected because he left the courtroom.

On the eve of Kudrytskyi, he was detained in the Lviv region on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state-owned enterprise NPC “Ukrenergo”. Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is already in pretrial detention in a case involving the purchase of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over a billion hryvnias, was also suspected in the same case.

According to the investigation, Hrynkevych was the organizer of the scheme. In 2018, during the tenders for the reconstruction of the external fence of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems, Kudrytskyi entered into a conspiracy with representatives of a private company. At that time, he held the position of Deputy Director for Investments of the State Enterprise "NPC Ukrenergo", law enforcement officers note.

The parties concluded two contracts for a total amount of over UAH 68 million. After that, the state-owned enterprise transferred over UAH 13.7 million in advance to the contractor, which the perpetrators appropriated without intending to carry out the reconstruction.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi himself stated that he signed only one document on behalf of the company, and there is no other evidence of his involvement. According to him, the case has been going on for seven years, and during that time he has never obstructed the investigation. Kudrytskyi also emphasized his “impeccable business reputation in the energy sector”.

Hrynkevych was informed of suspicion of fraud, forgery of documents and legalization of illegal funds. Kudrytskyi was detained on suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale. The sanctions of the articles provide for a penalty of up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Kudrytskyi headed the board of “Ukrenergo” in 2020-2024. Forbes Ukraine and Economic Truth, citing sources, wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Kudrytskyi write a statement of resignation of his own free will — due to poor protection of energy facilities. However, Kudrytskyi refused, so his dismissal was considered by the supervisory board — this became known on September 2.

On September 3, the chairman of the “Ukrenergo” supervisory board Daniel Dobbeni and its member Peder Andreasen, terminated their powers early due to the dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, which they consider politically motivated.

On October 21, it became known that Kudrytskyi had been searched.

