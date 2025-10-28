Former head of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi detained. He is suspected of fraud together with Hrynkevych

The former head of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was detained in the Lviv region, where he was on vacation.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), as well as Babelʼs sources.

Kudrytskyi was detained on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state-owned enterprise NPC “Ukrenergo”. Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is already in pretrial detention in connection with the purchase of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion, was also suspected in the same case.

According to the investigation, Hrynkevych was the organizer of the scheme. In 2018, during the tenders for the reconstruction of the external fence of the substations of the Southern and Western energy systems, Kudrytskyi entered into a conspiracy with representatives of a private company. At that time, he held the position of Deputy Director for Investments of the State Enterprise "NPC Ukrenergo", law enforcement officers note.

As a result, the parties concluded two contracts for a total amount of over UAH 68 million. After that, the state enterprise transferred over UAH 13.7 million in advance to the contractor, which the attackers appropriated without intending to carry out the reconstruction.

The investigation also established the facts of forgery of documents submitted for state registration of a legal entity used in the criminal scheme. Subsequently, the defendants carried out financial transactions to legalize the funds received.

Hrynkevych was reported on suspicion of fraud, forgery of documents and legalization of illegal funds. Kudrytskyi was detained on suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale.

The sanctions of the articles provide for a penalty of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBI investigators are preparing a petition to the court to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on Kudrytskyi.

Kudrytskyi headed the board of “Ukrenergo” in 2020-2024. Forbes Ukraine and Economic Truth, citing sources, wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Kudrytskyi write a statement of resignation of his own free will — due to poor protection of energy facilities. However, Kudrytskyi refused, so his dismissal was considered by the supervisory board — this became known on September 2.

On September 3, the chairman of the “Ukrenergo” supervisory board Daniel Dobbeni and its member Peder Andreasen terminated their powers early due to the dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, which they consider politically motivated.

On October 21, it became known that Kudrytskyi had been searched.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.