In Ukraine, the composition of the National Security and Defense Council was updated

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 627/2024 on changes in the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).
Now the following have been added to the staff of the NSDC:
- Andrii Sybira — the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
- Herman Smetanin — the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.
Olha Stefanishyna — the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine — was approved as a member of the National Security and Defense Council.
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamishin were removed from NSDC.
- Last week, new heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Youth, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Veterans, Ministry of Strategic Industry and Ministry of Agricultural Policy appeared in Ukraine.