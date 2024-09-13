In Ukraine, the composition of the National Security and Defense Council was updated

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 627/2024 on changes in the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

Now the following have been added to the staff of the NSDC:

Andrii Sybira — the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Herman Smetanin — the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Olha Stefanishyna — the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice of Ukraine — was approved as a member of the National Security and Defense Council.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamishin were removed from NSDC.