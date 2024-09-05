Vitaliy Koval is the new minister of agricultural policy. Before that, he headed the State Property Fund

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) appointed Vitaly Koval to the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

251 MPs voted pro.

What is known about Vitaliy Koval

From 2019 to 2013, Vitaliy Koval was the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration. Before that, he worked in the banking industry (2004-2006), headed enterprises in the agricultural, transport and construction industries (2006-2019).

Koval is a member of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the first vice-president of the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation of Ukraine and the vice-president of the Ukrainian Wrestling Association.

In November 2023, he headed the State Property Fund, replacing Rustem Umyerov, who currently holds the position of Minister of Defense.