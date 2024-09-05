Herman Smetanin became the head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry. Before that, he managed “Ukroboronprom”

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukranian Parliament) appointed Herman Smetanin to the post of Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

247 MPs voted pro.

Now 31-year-old Smetanin is the youngest member of the current Cabinet.

Smetanin studied at the Kharkiv National Automobile and Road University, majoring in "engineer-designer of wheeled and tracked vehicles". He also graduated from Kyiv Polytechnic Institute named after Ihor Sikorsky, where he received the specialty "Manager of Defense-Industrial Corps Management".

From 2014 to 2015, Smetanin worked at the Kharkiv Engineering Design Bureau, which is part of “Ukroboronprom”. Then he became the chief designer and chief engineer of the Lviv Armored Plant.

In 2020-2021, Smetanin held the position of director of production of the SE "V.O. Malyshev Plant". Then, until April 2023, he was the director of the Kharkiv Armored Plant State Enterprise.

In April 2023, the government appointed Smetanin as the general director of the “V.O. Malyshev” State Enterprise.

Since June 2023, Smetanin was the head of “Ukroboronprom”. Today, he was dismissed from this position, and the new temporary head of “Ukroboronprom” was Oleh Hulyak, who, from July 1, 2024, worked as an adviser to the general director of “Ukroboronprom” on military cooperation.