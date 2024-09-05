Oleksiy Kuleba was appointed the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories. Before that, he was Yermakʼs deputy

Oleksiy Kuleba was appointed to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Kuleba.

240 MPs voted pro. Before that, he was the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, responsible for regional policy.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine is planned to later be divided into the Ministry of Regions and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

What is known about Oleksiy Kuleba

In early February 2022, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, appointed Oleksiy Kuleba as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. On March 17, 2022, Kuleba was replaced as head of the region by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk. This was a general trend: in the regions where the fighting was going on, civilian leaders were replaced by military ones. On May 21, 2022, when the Kyiv region was completely liberated, Kuleba again led it.

Already in January 2023, Oleksiy Kuleba was appointed deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office — there he dealt with regional politics instead of Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Kuleba was also the first deputy of Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. He worked in the position for a year — from January 1, 2021 to February 2022.