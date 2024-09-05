Olha Stefanishyna was appointed the Minister of Justice. She will also remain as the Deputy Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukraninan Parliament) approved the appointment of Olha Stefanishyna to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine — the Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 253 MPs were pro.

Olha Stefanishyna

Before that, Stefanishyna was only involved in the direction of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

What is known about Olha Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna was appointed to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine on June 4, 2020.

Before that, from March to December 2017, she worked as the director of the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers. In December 2017, she was appointed the general director of this institution.

He has work experience in the Ministry of Justice. From 2010 to 2015, she first worked as the deputy director of the Department of International Law at the Ministry of Justice, and then as the director of the Department of European Integration.