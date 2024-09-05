The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine was headed by Svitlana Hrynchuk

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted to appoint Svitlana Hrynchuk to the post of the Minister of Environment Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Before that, Hrynchuk worked as the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine. She is an expert in the field of energy, climate change and environmental protection with experience of working in the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Ministry of Environment, the World Bank, international technical assistance projects (GIZ, USAID) and participation in negotiations within the UN, Energy Community, OECD.

On September 4, the parliament supported the dismissal of Ruslan Strilets from the post of Minister of Environment Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.