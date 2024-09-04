Parliament supported the dismissal of the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the dismissal of Ruslan Strilets from the post of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine. 244 MPs voted pro.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

MPs criticized that the majority of peopleʼs elected representatives "never saw" Minister Strilets. He was also called to come to the Verkhovna Rada and report on his work — the minister did not come either to the specialized committee or to the rostrum of the parliament.

What is known about Strilets

He held the position of the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine from April 14, 2022. Before that, he temporarily performed the duties of the minister from November 2021.

In 2007-2012, he worked in the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, and after that he started working in government positions in the field of environmental protection.

He began his career in Dnipro, where he received a number of educations, in particular in the field of ecology and environmental protection, as well as in the field of management.

What preceded

Only on September 3, a number of representatives of the Ukrainian government resigned, including the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, the Deputy Prime Minister of of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna and the Vice-Prime Minister — the Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk. In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamiya informed about "big reboots of the government" already this week.

"More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet will undergo changes. Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments," he said.

According to Arakhamia, the final list will be determined at the meeting of the faction on September 4.

Later, on September 3, Babel sources in the leadership of the "Servant of the People" party told what changes may take place in the government in the near future.