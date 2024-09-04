MPs failed to vote for the dismissal of the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval

The head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval was not dismissed from his post. Only one vote was not enough to pass the decision on his resignation.

MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Oleksiy Honcharenko and Iryna Herashchenko informed about it.

Koval did not appear for the vote in the Verkhovna Rada.

What preceded

Only on September 3, a number of representatives of the Ukrainian government resigned, including the Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, the Deputy Prime Minister on issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olha Stefanishyna and the Vice-Prime Minister — the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk. In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia informed about "big reboots of the government" already this week.

"More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet will undergo changes. Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments," he said.

According to Arakhamia, the final list will be determined at the meeting of the faction on September 4.

Later, on September 3, Babel sources in the leadership of the "Servant of the People" party told what changes may take place in the government in the near future.

What is known about Koval

On November 21, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Vitaliy Koval to the post of chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. His predecessor was Rustem Umyerov, who currently holds the post of Minister of Defense.

Before that, Koval was the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration since 2019. He was also a candidate for mayor of Rivne from the "Servant of the People" party.

In the early 2000s, he worked for a short time in the banking sector. Then, until 2019, he headed enterprises in the agricultural, transport and construction industries. In addition, he is the first vice-president of the All-Ukrainian Federation of Greco-Roman Wrestling and a member of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.