Parliament supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshin from the post of head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry

MPs voted for the dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshin from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Now Kamyshin will move to the position of adviser in the Office of the President. His current deputy for European integration Serhii Boyev can be appointed instead of him as minister.

What is known about Kamyshin

Oleksandr Kamyshin is the head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry from 2023. From April 10, 2023 — a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Before that, he was the chairman of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” from 2022. In the past, he was a manager at Dragon Capital and SCM, founder of Latifundist Media, Grano Group, AgTech Farm and Fortior Capital.

What preceded

Only on September 3, a number of representatives of the Ukrainian government resigned, including Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, Chairman of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, Deputy Prime Minister on issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olha Stefanishyna and the Vice-Prime Minister — the Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk. In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamiya informed about "big reboots of the government" already this week.

"More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet will undergo changes. Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments," he said.

According to Arakhamia, the final list will be determined at the meeting of the faction on September 4.

Later on September 3, Babel sources in the leadership of the "Servant of the People" party told what changes may take place in the government in the near future.