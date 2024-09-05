Matviy Bidnyi became the Minister of Youth and Sports

Matviy Bidnyi was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports. Before that, he was the acting head. 239 MPs voted pro.

Matviy Bidnyi.

Since 2020, Matviy Bidnyi has held the post of the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. Before that, he worked as the chief specialist of the department of priority non-Olympic sports of the department of physical culture and non-Olympic sports, as well as the director of the department of physical culture and non-Olympic sports of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Already on November 9, 2023, Bidnyi was appointed temporary acting head of the Ministry of Sports.