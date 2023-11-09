The Cabinet of Ministers appointed an acting head of the Minister of Sports

The government appointed Matvyi Bidnyi as acting minister of youth and sports. The corresponding decision was made at the meeting on November 9.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

Since 2020, Matviy Bidnyi has held the post of the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. Before that, he worked as the chief specialist of the department of priority non-Olympic sports of the department of physical culture and non-Olympic sports, as well as the director of the department of physical culture and non-Olympic sports of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.