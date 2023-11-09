Vadym Hutzait was dismissed from the post of Minister of Sports

The Parliament dismissed the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Hutzait. 243 MP votes pro.

This was reported by the deputy of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Hutzait is a Ukrainian fencer, an Olympic champion, who has been a minister since 2020, and before that he was the director of the youth and sports department of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). Babel sources in the leadership of "Servant of the People" said that there is no candidate to replace Hutzait yet.

Vadym Hutzait is a member of the executive committee of the International Fencing Federation. In November, Babel published an investigation into the fact that half a hundred Russian fencers were admitted to international competitions, but almost half of them support the war and Putin.