Mykola Tochytskyi headed the Ministry of Culture

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine will be headed by Mykola Tochytskyi. 252 MPs voted pro.

After the dismissal of Oleksandr Tkachenko, the duties of the head of the Ministry of Culture from July 2023 were temporarily performed by Rostyslav Karandeev, the Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine since 2015.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia informed that now Ukraine needs to strengthen the fight against disinformation, and for this, a candidate with international experience is needed. That is why Tochytskyiʼs candidacy was supported.

Mykola Tochytskyi used to be a diplomat. From September 2021, he worked as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and from April 2024 — as the Deputy Head of the Office of the President, he was responsible for the international direction.