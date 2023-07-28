The Cabinet of Ministers appointed a temporary head of the Ministry of Culture — Rostyslav Karandieiev

At a meeting on July 28, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed a temporary acting head of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine — Rostyslav Karandieiev, a former deputy of the Kyiv City Council.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Since July 2020, Karandieiev has held the position of first deputy head of the ICIP Oleksandr Tkachenko.

He is called the "eternal" deputy minister of culture — he first assumed this position in early 2015, and since then, he has "survived" ministers and acting ministers from various political forces: Vyacheslav Kyrylenko, Yevhen Nyshchuk, Volodymyr Borodyanskyi, Svitlana Fomenko, and Oleksandr Tkachenko.

Karandieiev left the Ministry only for a short time — from February to July 2020, he was an adviser to the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

Rostyslav Karandieiev was a physicist by first education, later he studied law and received the title of Doctor of Economic Sciences at the Interregional Academy of Personnel Management.

In 2019, in his fourth year of working at the Ministry of Culture, he completed the masterʼs degree in "Management of Socio-Cultural Activities" at the Academy of Culture Managers.