The Ukrainian Parliament supported the resignation of Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture

Liza Brovko
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

321 MPs voted for it.

Consideration of the appointment of a new minister will take place later.