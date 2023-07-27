The Ukrainian Parliament supported the resignation of Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy.
The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
321 MPs voted for it.
Consideration of the appointment of a new minister will take place later.
- On July 26, the Verkhovna Radaʼs Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy did not support Oleksandr Tkachenkoʼs resignation from the position of Minister of Culture.
- In an evening address on July 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider replacing the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.
- From Zelenskyʼs words about museums and TV series, it can be concluded that the president reacted to public outrage over the idea of changing the coat of arms of the USSR to the coat of arms of Ukraine on the shield of the Motherland and the information that the state will allocate UAH 33.6 million for the series under the working title " Smt Ingulets".
- On July 20, in a commentary for "Radio Svoboda", Tkachenko supported the allocation of millions from the state budget for movies and series, such as "Nezabudka Sanatorium" and "Smt Ingulets". According to him, the state can spend about UAH 400 million on cinema.