The inspection allowed replacing the coat of arms on the shield of the “Motherland” monument

The State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning issued a permit to replace the coat of arms of the USSR on the shield of the "Motherland" monument with the Ukrainian trident. The work should start soon.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The client of the works is the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the World War II.

On July 21, 2022, voting on the further fate of the coat of arms of the USSR on the "Motherland-Motherland" monument in Kyiv ended in the "Action" application. Almost all survey participants want to replace it with a trident.