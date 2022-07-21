Voting on the fate of the coat of arms of the USSR on the Kyiv Motherland monument has ended in Diia app. Almost all participants want to replace it with a trident

In Diia application, the voting on the further fate of the coat of arms of the USSR on the Motherland monument in Kyiv has ended. Almost all survey participants want to replace it with a trident, Ukrainian state coat of arms.

Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Almost 780,000 people took part in the survey. Of these, 85% voted to replace the coat of arms with a trident.

9% said that the coat of arms of the USSR should simply be removed, and another 6% voted to leave the monument unchanged.

"Yes, we could do everything without consulting the public. Do at our own discretion. But I am sure that dialogue with society is extremely important. It should be initiated on such issues, especially when it costs us nothing," Tkachenko noted.



On July 7, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched a survey in Diia about what should be done with the symbols of the USSR on the shield of the Motherland monument in Kyiv.