The Verkhovna Rada passed the “anti-Pushkin” law. It concerns monuments-symbols of the Russian Empire

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted Law No. 8273, which will allow the removal of Soviet and imperial cultural monuments. The Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko called this law "anti-Pushkin".
From now on, there are legal grounds to remove monuments that are a symbol of Russian imperial and Soviet totalitarian policy and ideology from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.
Therefore, the following sights will not be considered cultural heritage:
- which are dedicated to people who held leadership positions in the Communist Party (the position of district committee secretary and above);
- managers in the highest bodies of power and administration of the USSR, Ukrainian SSR, other union or autonomous Soviet republics;
- dedicated to the events related to the activities of the Communist Party and the establishment of Soviet power on the territory of Ukraine;
- are symbols of Russian imperial or Soviet totalitarian policy.