The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted Law No. 8273, which will allow the removal of Soviet and imperial cultural monuments. The Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko called this law "anti-Pushkin".

From now on, there are legal grounds to remove monuments that are a symbol of Russian imperial and Soviet totalitarian policy and ideology from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine.

Therefore, the following sights will not be considered cultural heritage: