Natalia Kalmykova headed the Ministry of Veteran Affairs

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) appointed the Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova to the position of the head of the Ministry of Veteran Affairs.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The decision was supported by 256 MPs.

Kalmykova graduated from the Vinnytsia National Medical University and the Vinnytsia Academy of Continuing Education with a Masterʼs degree in Public Management and Administration.

She studied at the MIM-Kyiv business school under the MBA program. She successfully completed the Fulbright Research and Development program at the State University of New York at Buffalo. She was engaged in research on Female leadership in the military, cooperation with veteran organizations, US authorities, Syracuse University, Institute of Veterans and Military Families.

In different years, she worked in the field of medicine and marketing. From 2018 to 2021, she was the manager of the "Come Back Alive" fund.

From June to December 2021, she is an adviser on gender issues of the Ground Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, from February 2022 to September 2023, she is the executive director of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund.

On September 27, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kalmykova as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Social Development.