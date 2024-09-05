Andrii Sybiha was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Before that, he worked as the first deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office and was the ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey.

His candidacy was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which was supported by 258 MPs.

What is known about Andrii Sybiha

He began his diplomatic career in 1997 with the positions of attache, third and second secretary of the Department of State and Legal Affairs of the Contractual and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. In total, he worked for almost 20 years in the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and in 2016 he became the ambassador to Turkey. He moved from the embassy to the Office of the President of Ukraine in 2021-2024. This year he was appointed first deputy minister of foreign affairs.