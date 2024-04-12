Personnel replacements. The deputy of the OP head Sybiha will be the first deputy minister of foreign affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Andrii Sybiha to the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Before that, he worked as the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the parliament Taras Melnychuk.

Andrii Sybiha started his career in 1997, worked as an attache, third and second secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Then he worked as the first secretary of consular affairs of the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland, held positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and was the ambassador to Turkey.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Mykola Tochytskyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Before that, Tochytskyi worked as the ambassador of Ukraine in Luxembourg and Belgium, the representative of Ukraine to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, the permanent representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, the consul general in San Francisco and in various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Another personnel change took place: Ihor Lossovskyi was dismissed from the post of Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience and appointed Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.