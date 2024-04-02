Emine Japarova was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the dismissal of Emina Japarova from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament Taras Melnychuk.

Emine Japarova has been in office since June 2020. At the end of February 2024, by presidential decree, Japarova was appointed permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna.

Before that, she worked as the first deputy minister of information policy, adviser to the minister on information policy regarding Crimea, a journalist for Radio Liberty, a producer of programs on the history of the Crimean Tatars "Tugra" and on the Crimean Tatar language "Elifbye", deputy editor-in-chief of the project "Krym.Realii" [“Crimea.Realities”] and in other positions.

In July 2020, the president appointed Japarova as the head of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO.

Emine Japarova was responsible for coordinating issues of political and public diplomacy, cooperation with international organizations, issues of international law, implementation and observance of international treaties of Ukraine. She also coordinated the activities of the State Institution "Ukrainian Institute", the work of the "Crimean Platform".