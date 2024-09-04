Denys Malyuska was dismissed from the post of Minister of Justice

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the dismissal of Denys Malyuska from the post of Minister of Justice. 249 MPs voted pro.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this.

Maluyska was sent off with applause. He explained that he resigned at his own will and that it was his personal decision after five years of work.

Now the Ministry of Justice will probably be headed by Olha Stefanishyna, who resigned today from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. The agency she previously headed may be attached to the Ministry of Justice.

What is known about Malyuska

Denys Malyuska is a Ukrainian lawyer, businessman, chairman of the board of BRDO/World Bank Group, the MP of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the "Servant of the People" party. He held the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine since August 29, 2019. Member of the National Investment Council since December 2019.

What preceded

Only on September 3, a number of representatives of the Ukrainian government resigned, including the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, the Deputy Prime Minister of of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna and the Vice-Prime Minister — the Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk. In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davdy Arakhamiya informed about "big reboots of the government" already this week.

"More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet will undergo changes. Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments," he said.

According to Arakhamia, the final list will be determined at the meeting of the faction on September 4.

Later, on September 3, Babel sources in the leadership of the "Servant of the People" party told what changes may take place in the government in the near future.