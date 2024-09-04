Parliament dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported the dismissal of Olha Stefanishyna from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration. 241 MPs voted pro.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Now Stefanishyna can head the Ministry of Justice, which will be joined by the Ministry of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

What is known about Stefanishyna

Olha Stefanishyna was appointed to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine on June 4, 2020. Before that, she worked as the General Director of the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat. From March to December 2017, she worked as the director of this department. He has work experience in the Ministry of Justice. From 2010 to 2015, she first worked as the deputy director of the Department of International Law at the Ministry of Justice, and then as the director of the Department of European Integration.

In 2021, she was 14th in the rating of "100 most influential women of Ukraine" according to "Focus" magazine. In 2023, she received the Order of Merit III degree for her significant personal contribution to the development of interstate cooperation, fruitful diplomatic activity and high professionalism. And in 2023, she received the state award of Lithuania — the Officerʼs Cross of the Order of the Grand Duke Gediminas of Lithuania for her efforts to achieve Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union and NATO.

In June 2024, Stefanishynaʼs freelance adviser Vadym Shevelenko caused a scandal at the veterinary clinic, trying to humiliate a disabled veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who worked as a veterinarian at the clinic. After the publicity, Vadym was dismissed from his position, an administrative report was drawn up against him for minor hooliganism.

What preceded

Only on September 3, a number of representatives of the Ukrainian government resigned, including the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, the chairman of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, the Deputy Prime Minister on issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olha Stefanishyna and the Vice-Prime Minister — the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk. In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia informed about "big reboots of the government" already this week.

"More than 50% of the staff of the Cabinet will undergo changes. Tomorrow is the day of layoffs, and the day after tomorrow is the day of appointments," he said.

According to Arakhamia, the final list will be determined at the meeting of the faction on September 4.

Later, on September 3, Babel sources in the leadership of the "Servant of the People" party told what changes may take place in the government in the near future.