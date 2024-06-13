“Energoatom” will take out another power unit for repair in the coming days. Because of this, power outages will become more frequent

In the coming days, "Energoatom" will take out another 1 000-unit power unit for repair. Given this, as well as the increase in electricity consumption in July, the deficit in the power system may increase and power outages will become more frequent.

This was reported in "Energoatom".

However, on the other hand, as the company notes, this repair schedule will allow to maximally reduce the duration of forced power outages in the fall.

In addition, Energoatom says that annual scheduled preventive maintenance is necessary for the safe and efficient operation of nuclear reactors of domestic nuclear power plants. Usually, such works are carried out in the warm season in order to make the most of the power of nuclear generation during the autumn and winter period.

This year, repairs are being carried out at eight power units of the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytsky NPPs. Planned preventive maintenance has not been carried out at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since its occupation.

Works are performed according to the repair campaign schedule agreed by “Ukrenergo”. The schedule is made optimally and takes into account all the complexity of the energy supply situation, the company says.

According to the Acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom Petro Kotin, in recent months the company has already completed repairs of three power units with a capacity of 2 420 megawatts.

"Thanks to the round-the-clock, high-class and efficient work of nuclear engineers, the total duration of repairs has already been reduced by 22.3 days from the planned one. As a result, NPPs produced an additional 171.84 million kilowatts of electricity and supported the power system by reducing the duration of outages in June,” says Kotin.

What about energy

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Among other things, they hit the Dnipro HPP. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centerenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

The Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.

The attacks led to a lack of own electricity generation, and the situation was complicated by weather conditions. In addition, Ukraine did not have enough electricity imports for the current level of consumption. Because of all this, schedules of blackouts began to be introduced.

At the same time, on May 28, the repair of another unit of the NPP was completed — it adds 1 000 MW of power to the power system. Thanks to the repair of two power units of the nuclear power plant, as well as solar generation, the lights were not turned off for several days.

On the night of June 1, the Russians once again massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. Energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions came under attack. During the shelling , Russian troops critically damaged the equipment at two hydroelectric power stations.