The Russians attacked Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure

On the night of June 1, Russian troops struck energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko.

Energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions came under attack. The consequences of the strikes are being clarified, and energy workers are already working on their elimination

The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych , announced the destruction of the energy infrastructure facility in his region. According to previous reports, there were no casualties as a result of the impact.

The Russians also hit one of the Zaporozhye energy infrastructure facilities. OVA head Ivan Fedorov said that there is destruction in the city: more than 20 residential buildings and social institutions were damaged. However, no one was hurt.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

This spring, the Russian Federation resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy. During the shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypilskaya TPP in Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.