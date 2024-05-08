The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in seven regions

Tonight, the Russians attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions with missiles and drones.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

"Ukrenergo" specified that the generation facilities and equipment at one of the "Ukrenergo" facilities in the central region were damaged.

Other consequences are clarified, emergency and restoration work has already begun.

Halushchenko emphasized the need for responsible consumption of electricity in the morning and evening.