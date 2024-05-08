Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones at night. There are hits in several regions

On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Explosions were heard in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

The missile attack lasted for 2 hours and the Shahed kamikaze drone attack for about 5 hours.

As of 06:50, it is known that energy and civilian facilities were hit in the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions, in the Poltava region and in Zaporizhzhia. The details of the heads of administrations have not yet been disclosed. There is destruction, their scale is being clarified. Preliminary, there are no victims.

According to the monitoring groups, Ukraine was attacked at night by Kh-101/555 cruise missiles launched from at least four Tu-95 bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, Kalibr cruise missiles, launched probably from a submarine in the Black Sea, guided aviation Kh-59/69 cruise missiles from Su-34/Su-35, Iskander-M or S-400 ballistic missiles, as well as Shahed.

The area of the city of Stryi, in the Lviv region, was attacked in two waves — at night and at 06:30, when a MiG-31K fighter launched an Kh-47m2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile towards the city.

Later, the head of the Lviv region Maksym Kozytskyi reported that missiles hit the power generation facility in the Chervonohrad district (there were two fires) and the power facility in the Stryi district. People were not injured. He confirmed that the area of the city of Stryi was attacked in two waves — at night and at 06:30, when a MiG-31K launched a Kinzhal missile towards the city.

In the Kyiv region, private houses were damaged in several districts, the prosecutorʼs office reports. There are fires. A 62-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were injured in Brovary.