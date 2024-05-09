Two hydroelectric power plants were taken out of operation due to Russian shelling

In Ukraine, two hydroelectric power plants (HPP) damaged by Russian shelling on May 8 were decommissioned.

This is reported by "Ukrhydroenergo".

"To date, all hydro generation has suffered devastating damage. Destroyed equipment requires considerable efforts to repair, restore and significant financial resources," the message reads.

Attack on May 8

On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions.

Due to a deficit in the energy system after the missile and drone attack by the Russians, electricity supply was limited for industry and business throughout Ukraine on the evening of May 8.