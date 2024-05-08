Power outages are possible in Ukraine due to a night missile attack

Due to a deficit in the energy system after the missile and drone attack by the Russians, power outages are possible from 18:00 to 23:00 in all regions of Ukraine.
This is reported by the company "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy.
The night attack of the Russians on the night of May 8 damaged generation facilities and energy infrastructure in the Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Heat and hydroelectric power stations were damaged. Power engineers had to turn on backup power circuits.
Currently, there are blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy regions. In the evening hours, Ukraine will import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova.
The light can be turned off today from 18:00 to 23:00 for both domestic and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. Restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions, and shutdown schedules will be published on oblenergo websites.
Ukrainians are urged to save energy in the evening hours.
- On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions.
- There is destruction in the Lviv and Vinnytsia regions, Zaporizhzhia, Brovary and the Poltava region. Two wounded in Brovary. Air defense shot down 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, 4 Kalibr cruise missiles, 2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles and 20 Shahed drones. In total, the enemy launched 55 missiles and 21 drones over Ukraine.