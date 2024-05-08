Power outages are possible in Ukraine due to a night missile attack

Due to a deficit in the energy system after the missile and drone attack by the Russians, power outages are possible from 18:00 to 23:00 in all regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by the company "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy.

The night attack of the Russians on the night of May 8 damaged generation facilities and energy infrastructure in the Lviv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Heat and hydroelectric power stations were damaged. Power engineers had to turn on backup power circuits.

Currently, there are blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy regions. In the evening hours, Ukraine will import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova.

The light can be turned off today from 18:00 to 23:00 for both domestic and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. Restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions, and shutdown schedules will be published on oblenergo websites.

Ukrainians are urged to save energy in the evening hours.