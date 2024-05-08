The Russians once again attacked the Ukrainian energy industry. Air defense shot down 39 missiles and 20 drones

On the night of May 8, the Russians massively bombarded the territory of Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack UAVs. The occupiers targeted Ukrainian energy. In total, the enemy used 76 means of air attack — 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russians launched an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from the Tambov region of the Russian Federation over Ukraine; two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; four “Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea; 45 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation and the Caspian Sea; cruise missile "Iskander-K" from Crimea; two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region and 21 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles and 20 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.