The Dnipro HPP and DTEK TPP were seriously damaged after the attack

The largest hydroelectric power plant (HPP) of Ukraine — the Dnipro HPP — had two direct rocket hits during the night: at HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not known whether it will be possible to restore HPP-2, because it is seriously damaged.

The Director of “Ukrhydroenergo” Ihor Syrota informed in a comment to Radio Liberty that one of the missiles hit the support, the crane beams were broken. The engine room and electrical equipment will have to be completely restored. The scale of the consequences will be clear during the day.

Rescuers are working on the spot. They put out fires.

The press service of the DTEK group reported on the consequences of the attacks on the thermal power plant (TPP). There is also serious damage. Electricity generation, transmission and distribution facilities were damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are emergency shutdowns. Stabilizing blackouts were also implemented in the Donetsk and Odesa regions, as well as in the Poltava, Sumy, and Kirovohrad regions.

During the massive attack, energy workers were injured — two workers were injured at one of the TPP plants. They are hospitalized.

The head of “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi informed that energy supply restrictions were introduced in various regions of Ukraine, but mainly on the left bank of the Dnipro River. These are controlled constraints so that the system works as a whole.

He added that "even last winter, the attacks on our power system were not as large as this night." Kudrytskyi says that in the power system, dozens of main objects of the network are affected. The scale of the damage is global. The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, where the Russian army literally tried to destroy all the main energy facilities supplying the city.

Emergency shutdowns are in effect in 7 regions — Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv. The power system receives emergency aid from 3 countries — Romania, Slovakia and Poland.