Rocket attack on the energy system of Ukraine: three people were killed, more than 10 were injured

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and eight others were injured due to a massive Russian missile and drone attack.

The head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, said that infrastructure facilities, private houses and high-rise buildings were destroyed and damaged. The Russians fired almost 20 rockets over the city. Hitting exclusively at civilian objects.

Two people are considered missing. Four houses were completely destroyed, and more than 40 were damaged.

In Khmelnytskyi, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two people died and at least 8 were injured. Rescuers are sorting through the debris. Destroyed residential buildings. The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed a video of the rescue of a 21-year-old girl from the rubble of a private house.