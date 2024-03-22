Rocket attack on the energy system of Ukraine: three people were killed, more than 10 were injured

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and eight others were injured due to a massive Russian missile and drone attack.
The head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, said that infrastructure facilities, private houses and high-rise buildings were destroyed and damaged. The Russians fired almost 20 rockets over the city. Hitting exclusively at civilian objects.
Two people are considered missing. Four houses were completely destroyed, and more than 40 were damaged.
In Khmelnytskyi, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two people died and at least 8 were injured. Rescuers are sorting through the debris. Destroyed residential buildings. The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed a video of the rescue of a 21-year-old girl from the rubble of a private house.
- On the night of March 22, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. There is a hit in the largest hydroelectric power plant — Dnipro HPP (Zaporizhia). There is no threat of a breakthrough. Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one power line, thermal power plant equipment was damaged. There were strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
- According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, this is the largest Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system in recent times, the purpose of which is "to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption in work."
- In total, the occupiers launched 151 rockets and kamikaze drones across Ukraine that night. Air defense shot down 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles, of which 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 aviation missiles.