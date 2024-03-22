Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: At night, air defense shot down 55 of 63 Shahed and 37 of 88 missiles

On the night of March 22, Russian troops launched 151 rockets and a kamikaze drone across Ukraine. Air defense shot down 55 Shahed drones and 37 missiles, including 35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 anti-aircraft missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched:

63 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk launch area, Russia);

12 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Crimea);

40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles (from 13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, Caspian Sea area);

5 Kh-22 cruise missiles (from 5 Tu-22M3 bombers, Rostov region of the Russian Federation);

7 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from ten MiG-31K, Tambov region of the Russian Federation);

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from two Su-30 (Su-34), from the Zaporizhzhia region);

22 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod, Kursk region of the Russian Federation).

On the night of March 22, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. There is a hit in the largest hydroelectric power plant — Dnipro HPP (Zaporizhia). There is no threat of a breakthrough. There were also strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.