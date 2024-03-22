Russian troops massively attacked Ukraineʼs energy sector at night — launched 60 drones and almost 90 missiles

On the night of March 22, Russian troops massively attacked the Ukrainian energy industry. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported that the enemy launched more than 60 Shahed kamikaze drones and almost 90 missiles of various types.

Local administrations report on the consequences.

There is a hit in the largest hydroelectric power plant — Dnipro HPP (Zaporizhia). There is no threat of a breakthrough. Road traffic through the Dnipro HPP dam is closed.

The Russians launched 12 rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia — there are wounded. The Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one transmission line and is on the verge of blackout.

In Kharkiv, the Russians struck energy facilities more than 15 times, and critical infrastructure was hit. The city is almost completely without electricity, there are interruptions with the water supply.

Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Khmelnytskyi. There are dead and injured.

In the Poltava region, Sumy region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced.

In the Lviv region, a drone hit an energy infrastructure facility, and there were no casualties.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility. One person was injured.

In Vinnytsia there is also a hit to a critical infrastructure facility.

Stabilization shutdowns were partially introduced in Odesa. Energy facilities in the region have been hit.

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko called the attack "the largest in recent times." According to the minister, Russia tried to cause a major disruption in the countryʼs energy system. Power outages are mainly on the left bank of the Dnieper. Outage schedules are being introduced in the regions.