Nuclear workers have repaired another unit of the NPP — it adds power to the power system

After the repair, the nuclear unit of one of the nuclear power plants was connected to the power grid, which will add 1 000 MW of power to the power system.

This was reported to the Ministry of Energy.

The planned repair of the nuclear unit was completed three days ahead of schedule. Now the unit is gaining power.

Thanks to this, during May 28, power outages for the population and businesses in all regions of Ukraine are not predicted, “Ukrenergo” added.

This unit became the second unit of the NPP on which specialists carried out repair work this year. A few more units are being prepared for the planned outages for repairs, so that they can then ensure stable and uninterrupted operation during the heating season.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centerenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

The Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of the dam breaching. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.