The Russians critically damaged the equipment at two hydroelectric power stations during the night shelling

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of June 1, Russian troops attacked two hydroelectric power plants and critically damaged the equipment.

This was reported by "Ukrhydroenergo".

There is also a hit to the infrastructure near the stations. Specialists eliminate the consequences. At the same time, "Ukrhydroenergo" did not specify which hydropower plants were affected by the night attack.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed the Kakhovskaya HPP and fired more than 110 missiles at all HPPs and Ukrhydroenergo HPP.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

This spring, the Russian Federation resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy. During the shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv Oblast (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypilskaya TPP in Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8 , Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.