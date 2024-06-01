During the night, the air defense shot down 46 of 47 Shahed and 35 of 53 missiles

On the night of June 1, Russian troops massively struck critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. In total, the Russians launched 53 missiles and 47 Shahed drones.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

In total, the Russians launched:

35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

four Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

Iskander-K cruise missile;

10 Kalibr cruise missiles;

three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

47 Shahed attack drones.

On the night of June 1, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. Energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions came under attack. The consequences of the strikes are being clarified, and energy workers are already working on their elimination.