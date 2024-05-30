The government explained why there is no need to turn off the electricity now

For several days now, the energy industry has not limited the supply of electricity to consumers thanks to solar generation and the completion of the repair of two NPP power units.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.

"Thanks to solar generation, as well as the completion of the repair of two NPP power units, planned shutdowns of consumers have not been applied for several days. But this does not cancel the need to systematically save electricity. If a significant deficit is recorded in the system again, Ukrenergo will be forced to return to the shutdown schedules," he said.

At the same time, specialists are intensively working on the restoration of objects where possible. They are also rebuilding the energy system — making it decentralized and more resistant to attacks.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted amendments to the Regulation on the peculiarities of the import of electricity under martial law. Now a business will not be disconnected from electricity only if it imports more than 80% of the total consumption for the relevant hour.

Previously, the share of imports had to be at least 30% of hourly consumption during May-September and 50% during October-April.